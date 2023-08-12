Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,268. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Read Our Latest Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.