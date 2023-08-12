eCash One Day Volume Reaches $8.87 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $566.29 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,403.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.32 or 0.00779904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00122542 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000354 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,468,442,173,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

