Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EDNMY stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Edenred has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

