Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edenred
Edenred Trading Up 0.3 %
About Edenred
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edenred
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.