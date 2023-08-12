Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,155 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. 2,922,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,726. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.