Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 327,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 75,096 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 707,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after buying an additional 192,097 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 85,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.47. 129,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

