Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,398,470,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,356 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of J stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.46. 409,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $137.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

