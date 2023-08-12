Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.26. 985,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.44. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

