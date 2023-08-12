Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 106,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. BTIG Research upped their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $103.59. 1,105,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

