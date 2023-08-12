Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

