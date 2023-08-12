Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,105. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

