Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 308 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

HD traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,572. The stock has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.62 and its 200-day moving average is $303.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.