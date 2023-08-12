Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,705 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $9,820,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,970,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,667,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 233,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE KYN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 236,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.