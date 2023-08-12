Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,193,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

