Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.77

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.77 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 67.80 ($0.87). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.84), with a volume of 203,118 shares.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 31.16 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

