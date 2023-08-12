Efficient Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 288,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,913,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. 1,740,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.