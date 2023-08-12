Efficient Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.43. 1,153,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,604. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $93.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

