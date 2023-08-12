Efficient Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 182,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 369,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 127,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

