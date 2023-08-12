Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases 1,323,882 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11,025.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 6.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $98,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,924. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

