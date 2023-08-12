Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases 291 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

