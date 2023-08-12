Efficient Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 430,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,853,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. 2,575,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,979. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

