Egerton Capital UK LLP Acquires 252,285 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,285 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 3.6% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $334,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.83. 5,163,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,034. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20. The company has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

