Egerton Capital UK LLP Lowers Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Egerton Capital UK LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,134,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,593,767 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises approximately 4.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 1.32% of Cenovus Energy worth $438,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,489,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 131.1% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,769,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,221,000 after buying an additional 2,705,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,593. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.