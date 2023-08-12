Egerton Capital UK LLP Makes New $124.84 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 623,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,842,000. RenaissanceRe accounts for about 1.3% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 1.42% of RenaissanceRe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $140,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $40,533,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,086,000 after acquiring an additional 174,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after buying an additional 167,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 758,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,807,000 after purchasing an additional 161,611 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 3.2 %

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,110. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average is $199.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

