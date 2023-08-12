EHang (EH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 201.81% and a negative net margin of 568.23%.

EH stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.79. EHang has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

