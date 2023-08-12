Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials Futures Strategy ETF (CHRG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF to provide futures exposure to core commodities involved in the production of electric vehicles, battery storage, and other renewable infrastructure.

