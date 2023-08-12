Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eli Lilly and Company has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $12.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $528.28 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $107,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

