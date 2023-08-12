Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Truist Financial

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LLY. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $550.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $538.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

