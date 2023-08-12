Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LLY. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $550.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $528.28 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $538.00. The stock has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

