Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $630.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $550.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $528.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $538.00. The company has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.