Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $528.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $538.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.58 and a 200-day moving average of $398.56.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

