ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0446 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $1,714.93 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04557635 USD and is up 13.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,019.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

