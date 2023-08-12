Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 190,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,535. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $334.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

