Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Enbridge has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 120.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.6%.
Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %
Enbridge stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.
Institutional Trading of Enbridge
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.