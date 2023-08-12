Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Enbridge has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 120.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.6%.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

