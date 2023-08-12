Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.