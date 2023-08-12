Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.43.

ENB stock opened at C$49.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.12. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$47.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.85%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

