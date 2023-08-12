Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.23) to GBX 2,400 ($30.67) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Endeavour Mining Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

