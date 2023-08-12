Energi Trading Down 37.9% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $114,120.65 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00042415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,409,586 coins and its circulating supply is 67,409,231 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

