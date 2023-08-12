Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

