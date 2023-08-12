Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $35.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Energizer stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Energizer by 16.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

