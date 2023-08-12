Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 363,120 shares trading hands.

Enertopia Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Enertopia alerts:

Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium in Canada. It holds 100% in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium Project comprising 88 lode mining claims covering 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Golden Aria Corp. and changed its name to Enertopia Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.