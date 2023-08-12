Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENFN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

ENFN opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $951.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Enfusion had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $10,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $10,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $43,848.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 108,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,010,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,934. Insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 533,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 535.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

