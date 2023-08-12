Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EHAB. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an underperform rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

EHAB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at $531,492.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 407,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

