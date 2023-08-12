Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of EHAB opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Enhabit news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the first quarter worth $193,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

