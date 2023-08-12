Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.08 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.47. 50,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,485,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

