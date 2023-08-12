Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Enstar Group Price Performance
Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $25.06.
Enstar Group Company Profile
