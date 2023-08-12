Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1,681.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 914,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,994,000 after acquiring an additional 41,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 113,401 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.91.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

