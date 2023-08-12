Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 554,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. 125,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh bought 2,473 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,195,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after purchasing an additional 291,919 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,341,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,657,000 after purchasing an additional 121,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,629,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

