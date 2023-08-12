EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,577 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.