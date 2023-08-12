Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. On average, analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $276.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

