Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,994 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 307.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,242,923,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

