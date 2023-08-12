Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,994 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 307.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,242,923,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.79.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.